Hokies’ Amoore drops triple double in win over Nebraska

Blacksburg, Va. – Georgia Amoore had 24 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the first triple-double in Virginia Tech history as the No. 9 Hokies beat Nebraska 85-54 on Thursday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Elizabeth Kitley added 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Hokies (7-0), who were playing their first game as a top-10 team since reaching No. 9 on Feb. 22, 1999. The team shot 50.8% from the field and made 10 3-pointers. Virginia Tech used a 9-0 run midway through the first quarter to grab a double-digit lead and then a 20-0 run in the second half to blow out the Cornhuskers. The Hokies led by double digits the entire second half. Isabelle Bourne paced Nebraska (5-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

“She was phenomenal, to get a triple double, it was unbelievable. I’m very proud of her, and the way she excuted everything we needed her to do on both ends of the floor, " Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.

“Towards the end when I was edging on rebounds, they all boxed out to keep their person from getting in and let me go in and get it. So huge thanks to them because you cant get a triple double without your teammates,” Amoore explained.

“Well --I’ll say it because she won’t say it. But she works harder than anyone else, she has had this in her the whole time and she has been struggling or whatever but she doesn’t get out of the gym. So for her to have this game, she won’t say it but she deserves it,” All-American center Liz Kitley says.

The 7-0 Hokies head to Tennessee on Sunday.