Appomattox County falls short to Graham 36-20 in state semifinals

BLUEFIELD, Va. – In the VHSL Class 2 football state semifinals matchup, Appomattox County fell short to Graham 36-20.

It proved to be a back and forth affair early on with each team matching the other score-for-score. But, after the game was tied at 14-all, Graham went on to score 15 unanswered points. The G-Men tallied nearly 250 yards rushing in the first half alone.

While the Raiders mustered a response, it wasn’t enough as the G-Men held on for its second consecutive Class 3 semifinal victory over Appomattox County.