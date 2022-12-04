46º

Sports

VMI takes down Navy 80-72

Conway dropped a career-high 28 points

LEXINGTON, Va. – Sean Conway had 28 points in VMI’s 80-72 victory over Navy on Saturday.

Conway also had five rebounds for the Keydets (3-6). Tyler Houser added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and they also had eight rebounds. Devin Butler shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Midshipmen (5-3) were led by Austin Inge, who posted 21 points. Tyler Nelson added 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Navy. Patrick Dorsey also had 10 points.

