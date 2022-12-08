George Wythe sheds naysayers, advances to State Final

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – George Wythe struck gold in 2002 and in 2012. They’re on a mission to keep that trend going in 2022.

The Maroons have averaged over 40 points per game in the postseason and will need to keep that momentum against Riverheads, the reigning six-time Class 1 state champion.

“It’s the same thing, it’s a factory. They’re like popping out like robots and I’m just telling you robots. You see it and you’re like ‘Oh ok this kid is gone’ and then as the year goes on it’s like well here’s this kid. What we have to do is sustain drives and hold on to the football. We can’t get into a boat race with them,” Maroons head coach Brandon Harner said.

The Maroons have no shortage of confidence entering Saturday’s contest … playing a more aggressive, disciplined style of football.

“Just our physicality and our mentality — we want to come run at you we want to destroy you,” Maroons junior running back and linebacker Ben Jollay said.

“Really, I think we came together as a team and I think our offensive line stepped up, Landon(quarterback) stepped up, everybody really did good,” George Wythe running back Laden Houston said.