VIDEO: The best of Mike Leach’s witty commentary on life issues

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rest in peace, Mike Leach.

The accomplished college football coach, who won 158 games during head coaching tenures at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, passed away at the age of 61 on Monday after suffering a massive heart attack on Saturday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi.

Leach had just led Mississippi State to an 8-4 record and was preparing his team for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa against Illinois on Jan. 2.

While Leach was a successful coach on the field, most will remember his legendary commentary and sound bytes off of it about a variety of life issues.

They were often random but absolutely hilarious, and while Leach may have passed away, his witty commentary will live on forever.

Below are a sample of some of his best videos on life matters.

Wedding planning advice

On naming a team captain based on “Price is Right” performance

On hatred of candy corn at Halloween

On what mascot battle in Pac-12 would be like

On why he wasn’t wearing a mask during a game

Why kids in next generation might not have hands

On annoyance of neck ties

Comparing opposing team’s game plans to Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner

On expanding the playoff system in college football