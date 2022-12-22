Cavaliers add 23 student-athletes on early signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 23 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) or Grants in Aid for the 2023-24 academic school year. The 23 student-athletes were part of the early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.
Danville native and Dan River High School senior TyLyric Coleman signed his NLI on Wednesday. The future Cavalier helped Dan River rattle off five-straight regulars wins to close out the 2022 regular season and qualify for the Region 2C playoffs. The wide receiver was a first team All-District performer at receiver, defensive back and punt returner. Coleman led Region 2C in receiving yards (1,026) and receiving touchdowns (8) this past season.
Other players from Virginia’s early signing period are listed below.
Trent Baker-Booker CB 6-2 175 Indianapolis, Ind. Lawrence Central
Anthony Britton DT 6-5 275 Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor
Mekhi Buchanan BANDIT 6-5 220 Acworth, Ga. Allatoona
Anthony Colandrea* QB 6-0 182 St. Petersburg, Fla. Lakewood
TyLyric Coleman WR 6-3 175 Danville, Va. Dan River
Landon Danley ATH 6-3 190 Irmo, S.C. Dutch Fork
Jaden Gibson* WR 6-1 185 Rabun County, Ga. Rabun County
Miles Greene DE 6-3 240 Richmond, Va. Highland Springs
Jason Hammond DT 6-3 285 Miami Gardens, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
Caleb Hardy S 6-3 181 McDonough, Ga. Eagles Landing
Suderian Harrison WR 5-11 165 McCormick, S.C. Woodland
Donté Hawthorne RB 6-0 215 Spotsylvania, Va. Colonial Forge
Titus Ivy WR 6-4 190 Concord, N.C. Cox Mill
TeKai Kirby TE 6-3 210 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas
DJ Jones DE 6-5 245 Tampa, Fla. Hillsborough
Tony Muskett* QB 6-2 210 Springfield, Va. West Springfield/Monmouth
Kobe Pace RB 5-10 205 Cedartown, Ga. Cedartown/Clemson
Daijon Parker* OL 6-5 300 Detroit, Mich. John Glenn/Saginaw Valley State
Kam Robinson LB 6-2 215 Tappahannock, Va. Essex
Cole Surber OL 6-6 285 Bristow, Va. Patriot
Noah Vaughn RB 5-9 185 Maryville, Tenn. Maryville
Keandre Walker CB 6-3 180 Denver, N.C. East Lincoln
Malik Washington* WR 5-9 190 Lawrenceville, Ga. Parkview/Northwestern
*January enrollee