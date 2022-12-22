Cavaliers add 23 student-athletes on early signing day

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia football program signed 23 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) or Grants in Aid for the 2023-24 academic school year. The 23 student-athletes were part of the early signing period for football adopted by the NCAA in 2017.

Danville native and Dan River High School senior TyLyric Coleman signed his NLI on Wednesday. The future Cavalier helped Dan River rattle off five-straight regulars wins to close out the 2022 regular season and qualify for the Region 2C playoffs. The wide receiver was a first team All-District performer at receiver, defensive back and punt returner. Coleman led Region 2C in receiving yards (1,026) and receiving touchdowns (8) this past season.

Other players from Virginia’s early signing period are listed below.

Trent Baker-Booker CB 6-2 175 Indianapolis, Ind. Lawrence Central

Anthony Britton DT 6-5 275 Norfolk, Va. Lake Taylor

Mekhi Buchanan BANDIT 6-5 220 Acworth, Ga. Allatoona

Anthony Colandrea* QB 6-0 182 St. Petersburg, Fla. Lakewood

TyLyric Coleman WR 6-3 175 Danville, Va. Dan River

Landon Danley ATH 6-3 190 Irmo, S.C. Dutch Fork

Jaden Gibson* WR 6-1 185 Rabun County, Ga. Rabun County

Miles Greene DE 6-3 240 Richmond, Va. Highland Springs

Jason Hammond DT 6-3 285 Miami Gardens, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

Caleb Hardy S 6-3 181 McDonough, Ga. Eagles Landing

Suderian Harrison WR 5-11 165 McCormick, S.C. Woodland

Donté Hawthorne RB 6-0 215 Spotsylvania, Va. Colonial Forge

Titus Ivy WR 6-4 190 Concord, N.C. Cox Mill

TeKai Kirby TE 6-3 210 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. St. Thomas Aquinas

DJ Jones DE 6-5 245 Tampa, Fla. Hillsborough

Tony Muskett* QB 6-2 210 Springfield, Va. West Springfield/Monmouth

Kobe Pace RB 5-10 205 Cedartown, Ga. Cedartown/Clemson

Daijon Parker* OL 6-5 300 Detroit, Mich. John Glenn/Saginaw Valley State

Kam Robinson LB 6-2 215 Tappahannock, Va. Essex

Cole Surber OL 6-6 285 Bristow, Va. Patriot

Noah Vaughn RB 5-9 185 Maryville, Tenn. Maryville

Keandre Walker CB 6-3 180 Denver, N.C. East Lincoln

Malik Washington* WR 5-9 190 Lawrenceville, Ga. Parkview/Northwestern

*January enrollee