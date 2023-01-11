Lord Botetourt girls basketball stocked with skill and chemistry

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Lord Botetourt girls basketball team has been a perennial power now for more than a decade. They remain one of the Blue Ridge District’s best, but this year there’s not a single senior on the team. They are still out to a 8-3 start, behind a veteran coach and chemistry on the hardwoods.

“They don’t quit, not that I thought they would, they play well together, they play hard, all the time, I really don’t have to coach their effort,” head coach Renee Favaro said.

“I think one of our best advantages is we have a lot of chemistry on the team off the court too,” junior Ainsley Anderson said. “Having a younger team and having freshman come in, it’s an adjustment but it’s for the best.”

The Cavaliers beat Northside Tuesday night, 78-46.