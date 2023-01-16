Thomas commits to Western Michigan

ROANOKE, Va. – Standout wide receiver Leroy Thomas announced his intention to commit to Western Michigan to continue his football and academic career.

100% committed i would like to thank @CoachLT39 & @CoachBCosh for this opportunity I’m ready to work let’s go broncos !!! pic.twitter.com/eP1wi5TBVd — Leroy Thomas (@leroytavon6) January 16, 2023

The Patrick Henry High School graduate made the most of his time and opportunity while on the field at VMI. He earned All-Conference Freshman Team honors in 2019. Thomas appeared in 34 games, making 32 starts. He hauled in 168 catches for 1,689 yards and 8 touchdowns. Thomas also scored one rushing touchdown during his time as a Keydet.