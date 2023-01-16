45º

Sports

Thomas commits to Western Michigan

Leroy Thomas scored 9 career touchdowns during his time at VMI

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: College Football, VMI, Western Michigan, Keydets, Broncos, Patrick Henry
Leroy Thomas scores a touchdown against Western Carolina's 52-24 win against VMI (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Standout wide receiver Leroy Thomas announced his intention to commit to Western Michigan to continue his football and academic career.

The Patrick Henry High School graduate made the most of his time and opportunity while on the field at VMI. He earned All-Conference Freshman Team honors in 2019. Thomas appeared in 34 games, making 32 starts. He hauled in 168 catches for 1,689 yards and 8 touchdowns. Thomas also scored one rushing touchdown during his time as a Keydet.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter