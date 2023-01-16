Virginia downs Boston College 66-50

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (14-4, 3-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak with a 66-50 win against Boston College (13-7, 3-4 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 15) at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 11 points in the opening half before dominating the final 20 minutes, outscoring the Eagles 41-22, to improve to 10-1 at home this season.

Senior forward London Clarkson set a Virginia record by converting all 14 of her free throw attempts on her way to a career-high 18 points. She was one of three Cavaliers to score in double figures. UVA made 27 of its 28 shots from the charity stripe as a team.

Junior guard Kaydan Lawson recorded the first double-double of her career, scoring 11 points with a career-high 15 rebounds. Senior forward Camryn Taylor made seven of nine shots, including her first six attempts, to finish with 17 points.

Junior guard Dontavia Waggoner led Boston College with 16 points while junior forward JoJo Lacey finished with a career-high 10 rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Boston College jumped out to a 6-0 lead 3:35 into the contest on a pull-up jumper by Taina Mair and cruised to a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter. Virginia struggled offensively, missing its first four shots and committing four turnovers to start the game. The Eagles, who led by as many as nine points (15-6) also struggled with miscues during the opening period, matching the Cavaliers with six turnovers.

After a pair of Boston College baskets increased the Eagles’ lead to 19-8, Virginia fought back during the second quarter behind the play of Clarkson. She scored 11 points, including a perfect nine-for-nine from the free throw line, to help UVA close to a single point at 26-25 with 1:08 to play. A layup by BC’s Ally Vantimmeren gave the Eagles a 28-25 halftime advantage.

Virginia dominated the game after halftime, outscoring the Eagles 23-9 in the third quarter to take a 48-37 lead into the final period. Lawson and Taylor both scored nine points in the third quarter. UVA took its first lead in the contest at the 5:47 mark off a three-point play from Taylor when she grabbed a loose ball under the UVA basket and scored while being fouled and then converting the free throw.

UVA scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, capped off when graduate student Sam Brunelle drove the left side of the lane and converted a basket and free throw at the 6:27 mark. Brunelle finished the contest with eight points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark in her collegiate career.

Boston College put together an 8-0 run to close to within 58-45 with 3:39 to play, but UVA made its final eight free throws to seal the win. The Cavaliers were 12-for-12 from the line during the final quarter. Virginia did not make a field goal during the game’s final 6:27.