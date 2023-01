SALEM, Va. – In River Ridge District basketball action, the Patrick Henry girls defeated the Salem Spartans 60-37 on Tuesday night.

Salem scored the first bucket of the game and the Patriots responded with a 10-0 run, paced by point guard Jada Cook.

The Spartans closed the first half with momentum, entering halftime trailing just 30-23. But the Patriots defense locked in sending the team to a road win.