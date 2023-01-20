1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Salem’s DaRon Wilson

SALEM, Va. – Salem’s been the gold standard for high school football programs in SW Virginia for decades. The program’s 10 state titles speak volumes. For that reason, this season was another chock-full of what you might call “routine success’ from the Spartans.

Salem reached the Region finals, collecting 10 wins along the way, in large part because of senior quarterback DaRon Wilson. The dynamic offensive threat led the way to a key Week 7 District victory over Pulaski.

Wilson helped break open a one-score game with a four-touchdown performance for the River Ridge win. The senior signal caller threw for 236 yards and 4 touchdown passes in the win.

Our 1st and 10 Trophy Tour stopped by Salem to assure that Wilson received his hardware, with 10 Sports Eric Johnson doing the honors.

Wilson said the key to his success in another Spartans postseason run was his chemistry with his teammates.

“I’d probably say just the receivers running routes and just the timing and we got everything right, o-line gave me enough time and my receivers just made plays,” Wilson said.

“He’s been a leader for a long time as a young sophomore, COVID delayed season. The reason he had the job even above the ability is their demeanor, confidence, ability to lead and that’s just grown every year,” Salem head football coach Don Holter said.

Wilson is helping lead the Salem indoor track team but hopes to keep fielding offers to play college football.

You can watch 10 Sports’ full interview with Wilson below.