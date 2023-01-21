‘We all have one goal, to win’: Liberty girls basketball finding success under new coach

BEDFORD, Va. – Sometimes change is a good thing. According to Brianna Adams, that has been the case for the Liberty girl’s basketball team, who are under new leadership this year.

“I think bringing in a fresh face really hit the restart button for us, which is good because we really struggled a lot last year,” the junior point guard said.

That fresh face is Justin Waldron - whose most recent stop was just down the road as the JV coach at Jefferson Forest, and he found a great situation in the Lady Minutemen.

“It’s a coach’s blessing, is what I say, most all my girls play travel ball, and they play high-level travel ball, and three of them have won two national titles,” Waldron said.

One of those players is lone senior Iyana Sigei, who has helped lead Liberty to 12 wins through 14 games.

“This is the best team I’ve played with personally because we all bond, we get along really great, and we all have one goal, to win,” Sigei said.

And win they have. The Lady Minutemen are one of the most well-balanced teams in the Seminole District.

“The inside is working well because our bigs are big and our guards can shoot,” Adams said.

“We’re pretty well rounded, if our guards are down one day, our post can step up and play the game, vice-versa,” Sigei added.

In Bedford, it turns out that change, when embraced, is truly a good thing.

“All of them, especially the senior Iyana, said ‘hey guys, this is our time, this is our game, this is our year. We put everything behind us and go from the ground up’, and that’s what they did,” Waldron said.