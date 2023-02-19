No. 11 Virginia Tech downs NC State 75-62

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The 11th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies earned their sixth consecutive win on Sunday, 75-62 against the North Carolina State Wolfpack. In front of a packed crowd of more than 6,000 at Cassell Coliseum, the Hokies put on a show in what was their final home game of the season.

Virginia Tech was paced by the play of Georgia Amoore and Elizabeth Kitley, both of whom recorded double-doubles. Kitley poured in 24 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks. Amoore added 15 points and matched a career-high 11 assists.

D’Asia Gregg was a difference maker as well, matching her career-high with 13 points for the Hokies.

Aziaha James led the Wolfpack with a career-high 30 points but it wasn’t enough to match the Hokies tenacious defense and offensive firepower.

Virginia Tech has now swept NC State for the first time ever after defeating the Wolfpack in Raleigh back on February 6.