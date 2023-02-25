Eastern Montgomery girls basketball loaded with seven seniors and a bond on and off the court

ELLISTON, Va. – The Eastern Montgomery girls basketball team is having a season to remember. They’re 21-5 under head coach Kelley Sutphin with seven seniors leading the way.

Lilly Underwood and Maddie Bruce are two of the seven who know what it takes to win. They helped lead East Mont to their first team state title in school history in 2021, then again this past spring. With this group, it’s the off-the-court bond these girls have that’s the key ingredient in the recipe for success.

“We all do it all together. We pulled an extra one this year who we had to convince to come but we’ve all known each other forever and that teamwork pulls us through and gets us those big wins we need,” Underwood said.

“We have some shooters, and we can finish in the paint but defense is what’s going to win our games. We’ve been practicing that in practice and just going through the motions,” Bruce said. “We say it every day, this is our last this, our last that, we’ve been together since rec ball and elementary school and we’re best friends off the court too and makes it even better when we’re on the court. It’s sad but we want it and we want it for each other and our coach so we’re just trying to make it happen.”

Eastern Montgomery is advancing to the Class 1 State tournament after beating George Wythe. They will play Fort Chiswell for the Region 1C title on Saturday at Virginia Tech.