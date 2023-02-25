49º

Hilltoppers claim region crown, Lady Colonels advance in Region hoops action

Lady Cougars of Pulaski won a title as well

John Appicello, Sports Director

ROANOKE, Va. – The road to state glory got a little shorter for a couple of SW Virginia squads who were victorious on Friday evening.

In Boys action, the Hilltoppers of E.C. Glass handled visiting Western Albemarle to claim the Region 4D crown, 53-41.

In Region 1B, Altavista handled Franklin 76-70 to claim the crown. In a Region 5D semifinal, Patrick Henry blasted Brooke Point 72-41 to advance.

On the girls side of the slate, Pulaski County claimed the region 4D crown by upending top-seed Louisa Co. 66-52.

In the Girls 1C semifinals, Eastern Montgomery outlasted George Wythe to advance to the finals. They will take on Fort Chiswel – a 54-50 winner over Parry McCluer.

In the Region 5D semifinal, William Fleming out-lasted Woodgrove in a back-and-forth affair 57-53 in Roanoke. Deasia Priest had 21 points for the Colonels.

