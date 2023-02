LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames beat Queens on Friday at senior night. Darius McGhee lead the way with 18 points for the Flames and Joseph Venzant had 10 boards.

Kenny Dye lead Queens in scoring with 9 points.

Liberty will have a bye in the first round of the ASUN Tournament that begins Monday, and will play the winner of North Florida and Bellarmine in the Quarterfinals on Tuesday.