Watch: VHSL State Quarterfinals basketball matchups

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday was full of VHSL State Quarterfinals action across the Commonwealth, with many of our local teams hoping to keep their state championship dreams alive. Below are the scores from across the state from the respective classifications.

GIRLS:

-Class 5: Lloyd Bird 41, William Fleming 38

-Class 4: Pulaski County 60, Sherando 49

-Class 3: Carroll County 87, Spotswood 52

Liberty Christian 56, Lord Botetourt 36

-Class 2: Central Wise 68, Floyd County 66

Gate City 69, Glenvar 32

-Class 1: Eastside 71, Fort Chiswell 49

J.I. Burton 68, Eastern Montgomery 47

-VISAA DIII: Roanoke Catholic 52, St. Margaret’s 43

BOYS:

-Class 5: Patrick Henry-Roanoke 77, Glen Allen 56

-Class 4: E.C. Glass 68, John Handley 54

-Class 3: Cave Spring 58, Staunton 30

Northside 44, Spotswood 42

-Class 2: Floyd County 59, Virginia High 52

Radford 49, Graham 28

-Class 1: Altavista 78, Middlesex 57

George Wythe-Wytheville 85, Twin Springs 55