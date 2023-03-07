WATCH: Radford boys, Carroll County girls among six area teams advancing to state championship

ROANOKE, Va. – The final gameday before the state title game fell on the first Monday in March. Six area teams will be playing for a state championship later in the week in Richmond.

In Class 5, Patrick Henry boys beat Highland Springs 76-67.

“There’s just a lot on the line, it’s a trip to Richmond. Yeah, it’s just a massive game and I’m just so fortunate and happy for those kids that they get to go to Richmond,” head coach Jack Esworthy said. “Just so happy for them and the school. Our student section was unbelievable, administrative support, principal, to everybody, student body, teachers, I mean, we had massive teachers in the stands tonight supporting our team, so it was it was a great community win.”

The Patriots will play Woodside on Saturday at 1 p.m.

In Class 4, E.C. Glass boys beat Tuscarora 73- 49. The Hilltoppers will play Varina Thursday at 8 p.m.

On the girls side, Pulaski beat Tuscarora 54-53. The Cougars will see Hampton on Thursday at 6 p.m.

In Class 3, another rematch between Cave Spring and Northside. The Vikings were victorious, 58-52. They will face Hopewell Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Carroll County continues their dominance on the girls side, beating LCA 70-43. They will try to go for back-to-back state titles against Brentsville Friday at 12:30 p.m.

“Well I thought our kids came in this year ready to play. We talked about it before we left VCU last year, that this is where we wanted to be,” head coach Marc Motley said. “We got ourselves to this point. We scheduled really hard, played some tough competition, and our kids have shown up and played hard every single night. Win or lose, they were ready to play.”

In Class 2, Radford faced rival Floyd County, winning 58-57. They will face John Marshall again in the championship on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Finally in Class 1 boys, Altavista fell to Lancaster 69-40. And for the 6th meeting this season, George Wythe beat Auburn 45-42.