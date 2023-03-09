Cavaliers lose Vander Plas for season with broken hand

Duke's Kyle Filipowski (30) defends the ball against Virginia's Ben Vander Plas (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Kropf)

Virginia forward Ben Vander Plas will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after fracturing his right hand during practice on Wednesday (March 8), head coach Tony Bennett announced today.

Vander Plas, who has started the past 14 contests, averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 29 games. He scored a season-high 20 points at Miami and collected a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds at Louisville. The graduate transfer from Ohio University finishes his five-year collegiate career with 1,787 points, 892 rebounds and 242 3-pointers.

No. 2 seed Virginia (23-6) plays No. 7 seed North Carolina (20-12) in ACC quarterfinal action tonight. Tipoff at Greensboro Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.