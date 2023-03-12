ACC Champions again: Duke defeats Virginia 59-49

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The shooting woes that the Cavaliers experienced in the latter part of the regular season appeared once again on Saturday night, leading to a 59-49 Duke victory and ACC Tournament Championship trophy.

Virginia shot a dismal 1-of-7 from beyond the arc in the first half and just 27 percent shooting overall. While that did slightly improve in the second half, it wasn’t enough to combat everything the Blue Devils had to offer.

ACC Rookie of the Year Kyle Filipowski recorded a double-double after scoring 11 of his 20 points in the first half. He and Jeremy Roach, who scored 23, led the charge and carried Duke to victory. Turnovers was another big story. The Cavaliers had 7 of them in the first half while Duke continued to dominate the paint.