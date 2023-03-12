Radford finishes as Class 2 runner-up for the second consecutive season

ROANOKE, Va. – In the boys VHSL Class 2 State Championship, Radford fell to John Marshall for the second consecutive season, 91-34. Despite a valiant effort from the Bobcats that included a 15 point performance from Elijah Kelly, the nationally ranked powerhouse John Marshall proved to be too much.

The starting 5 for the Justices all finished in double figures and the team forced 18 turnovers that turned into 31 points.

Radford head coach Rick Cormany, who has taken his team to the state finals 11 times and has won 6 times, had some poignant words after the game about the formation of such a basketball giant in John Marshall.

“This is not right, okay,” Cormany said. “We’re in the kid business. We’re in the kid business. I’ve been in the kid business for 40 years. I was guidance counselor till last year when I retired. We need to figure out something here because the purity of the high school game is leaving because this is going to set an example for others to do the same thing.”