Local track team wins Nike Indoor Nationals Relay Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – Some familiar faces were in the spotlight in New York at the Nike Indoor Nationals Track and Field competition.

The Ballout Track Club of Southwest Virginia claimed the fastest time in the nation in the boys 4x200 meter relay race. The team of Jonathan Vernon, Josiah Persinger, DaRon Wilson and Peyton Lewis clocked a time of 1:28.40 to take the top spot.

Ballout Track Club at the Nike Indoor Nationals (WSLS)

The team is coached by Darryl McCoy II and Tra Wilson. Their should be no shock if these athletes look familiar. This same relay team was featured on 10 Sports back in January when the Salem track team initially ran into the national spotlight, ranked first in the nation.

On Saturday night, the team proved they truly are the top team by posting the top time. Sunday, the team even had their names in the big lights on a video board in Times Square.

Ballout Track Club on a video board in Times Square (WSLS)

Ballout Track Club on the video board in Times Square (WSLS)

You can see more on Darryl McCoy II on the upcoming season three premiere of Around the Way with EJ.