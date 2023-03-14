35º

Liberty preps Villanova in NIT 1st Round action

Flames host Wildcats out of the Big East Tuesday night

John Appicello, Sports Director

Lynchburg, Va. – The Flames earned an at-large bid into the NIT tournament, and a 3-seed in their bracket that includes 1-seed Oregon, 2-seed Wisconsin and the 4th-seeded Florida Gators.

Note: **These seeds are according to the NCAA website. There are conflicting brackets being published that show Liberty as a 2 seed.** 10 Sports is seeking further clarification.

“To get an at-large I think --us, -- North Texas maybe Sam Houston are the at-larges this year. I think it’s really hard and I think it’s especially difficult to host and in the NIT tournament. So really proud of our group, and again I think it’s special are unique opportunity. Can’t wait, ”Flames head coach Ritchie McKay says.

Liberty opens with 17-16 Villanova on Tuesday night. The tradition-rich Wildcats out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are no strangers to postseason basketball. Here’s the first round matchups and broadcast schedules, per the NCAA:

FIRST ROUND

March 14

  • No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
  • No. 3 Michigan vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 3 Liberty vs. Villanova | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Yale | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
  • No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Bradley | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN
  • No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington | 11 p.m. | ESPNU
  • No. 3 Colorado vs. Seton Hall | 11 p.m. | ESPN2

March 15

  • No. 1 Oklahoma State at Youngstown State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 4 Florida vs. UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 1 Clemson vs. Morehead State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 2 North Texas vs. Alcorn | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 3 Sam Houston at Santa Clara | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 4 Cincinnati vs. Virginia Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
  • No. 2 New Mexico vs. Utah Valley | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
  • No. 1 Oregon vs. UC Irvine | 11 p.m. | ESPN2

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

