Liberty preps Villanova in NIT 1st Round action

Lynchburg, Va. – The Flames earned an at-large bid into the NIT tournament, and a 3-seed in their bracket that includes 1-seed Oregon, 2-seed Wisconsin and the 4th-seeded Florida Gators.

Note: **These seeds are according to the NCAA website. There are conflicting brackets being published that show Liberty as a 2 seed.** 10 Sports is seeking further clarification.

“To get an at-large I think --us, -- North Texas maybe Sam Houston are the at-larges this year. I think it’s really hard and I think it’s especially difficult to host and in the NIT tournament. So really proud of our group, and again I think it’s special are unique opportunity. Can’t wait, ”Flames head coach Ritchie McKay says.

Liberty opens with 17-16 Villanova on Tuesday night. The tradition-rich Wildcats out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are no strangers to postseason basketball. Here’s the first round matchups and broadcast schedules, per the NCAA:

FIRST ROUND

March 14

No. 1 Rutgers vs. Hofstra | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 3 Michigan vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 4 UAB vs. Southern Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 3 Liberty vs. Villanova | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Yale | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Bradley | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 4 Washington State vs. Eastern Washington | 11 p.m. | ESPNU

No. 3 Colorado vs. Seton Hall | 11 p.m. | ESPN2

March 15