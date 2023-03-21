Radford men advance in CBI Tournament

Daytona Beach, FL – The 10th-seeded Radford men made it two straight upsets in Daytona Beach to reach the semifinals of the CBI Tournament. The Highlanders downed the 7-seed Tarleton State before derailed the 2 seeded Spartans by 10, 67-57, to advance to the semifinals.

The Highlanders trailed San Jose State by a bucket at the break, but rallied for the 10 point win. DaQuan Smith led the way with 16 for Radford, with Kenyon Giles putting in 11 and Shaquan Jules adding 10.

Radford now faces the 3-seed Charlotte in the CBI semifinals at 9 p.m. The other semifinals pits Southern Utah against Eastern Kentucky in Daytona Beach.