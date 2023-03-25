Virginia Tech Hokies among those making noise in Women’s History Month

SEATTLE, Wash. – March is Women’s History Month, and the Virginia Tech women are showing a great example of what it looks like to be trailblazers in the sport, trailblazers on their campus, and in their classrooms. To put it in perspective, Cayla King says she feels like they’ve set a record for the amount of records broken this season.

Virginia Tech has had plenty of success, but it means a lot to be one of the few teams playing basketball in March and are women at that.

“I don’t even have words for it, I mean, it’s hard to sit back and look at how many things we’ve accomplished throughout the season,” D’asia Gregg said.

Cayla King agreed, “Every game, there’s something going on whether it be an individual award a team award, or for Coach Brooks, just to know how much both teams accomplished this year, but like we don’t want it to be over yet, hopefully we still have four more games.”

There’s been over two dozen records, broken by the Hokies the season, but none of that compares to the impact they’re making on young girls like this in Blacksburg.

“It means a lot. Obviously I think it’s good for basketball, but honestly just women in general, I think we’re slowly getting to the point where we’re getting the same opportunities as men and that’s exciting to kind of be leading the way and have something to do with that,” Kayana Traylor added.

The Hokies will face Tennessee in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET.