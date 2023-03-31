45º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Auburn’s Lavergne signs to King University

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Volleyball, Madeline Lavergne, Auburn Eagles, King University

RINER, Va. – The Auburn High School volleyball program has been nothing short of a consistent perennial power with a seemingly endless pool of talent. One of those talented student-athletes is Madeline Lavergne and she will be continuing her career at the next level.

On Thursday, the senior signed to play volleyball at King University. During her time with the Eagles, she’s been part of the program’s VHSL Class 1 State Championship teams. She’s earned 1st team All-State, All-Region and All-District honors during her high school career.

Lavergne has plans to major in Exercise Science with the long term goal of becoming a physical therapist.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

email

facebook

twitter