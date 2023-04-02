Two-time All-American Hokies Center Elizabeth Kitley returning for 5th year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley announced on Twitter Sunday that she would be returning for her 5th year.
Let’s gooooo pic.twitter.com/3X56E2MHJV— Liz Kitley (@elizabethkitley) April 2, 2023
Fresh off of a Final Four appearance, Kitley said it would take some thought over the next few days if she would return. She was expected to be a Top-10 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
Kitley is one of the most decorated players to ever play women’s basketball at Virginia Tech, with accolades including 2x ACC Player of the Year, 2,000 career points, and the record for most double-doubles.