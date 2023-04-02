Two-time All-American Hokies Center Elizabeth Kitley returning for 5th year

FILE - Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of an college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. Kitley's Hokies are the No. 3 seed in this week's ACC Tournament. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley announced on Twitter Sunday that she would be returning for her 5th year.

Fresh off of a Final Four appearance, Kitley said it would take some thought over the next few days if she would return. She was expected to be a Top-10 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Kitley is one of the most decorated players to ever play women’s basketball at Virginia Tech, with accolades including 2x ACC Player of the Year, 2,000 career points, and the record for most double-doubles.