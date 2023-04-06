Salem Red Sox set to embrace community as new season begins

Salem, Va. – It’s about time to play ball! The Salem Red Sox are set to host Delmarva Thursday night in the season opener at 7:05 --weather permitting. General Manager Allen Lawrence says it is setting up to be another great partnership between his team and the Roanoke Valley fans.

“We just live in a great place, right I am from here. I certainly have a huge appreciation for all the people in this community and it’s important to me. It’s important to our whole staff, we’re lucky to have the fans that we have in the community. Everyone is so sports minded obviously its far more than sports. We’re proud to say we have a lot of fans a lot of season-ticket holders that don’t even like baseball. They just enjoy coming out to the ball park and I think that says a lot about the community we live I think, ” Lawrence explains.

Salem opens the season with new Manager Liam Carroll and a host of top draft picks.