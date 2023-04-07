Watch: Shorebirds outslug Red Sox in Salem opener

Salem, Va. – Samuel Basallo was 3-5 with a homer, 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored in the Delmarva win at Salem on opening night. The Shorebirds racked up 12 hits in scoring the 11 runs in Salem.

Allan Castro had a 3 for 4 night with 2 RBi’s to lead the way for Salem. The 4th rated prospect in the Red Sox organization Miguel Bleis chipped in a pair of RBI’s as well.

It’s been a decade since Salem has brought home a Carolina League title but the 2023 squad isn’t short on chemistry or talent.

“This group has got lot of development, a lot of talent. They just have to trust in themselves and that’s it. That’s what I think. They just have to believe in themselves and go and play play baseball. That’s what we’re here for,” Red Sox pitcher Jhonny Felix says.

Led by new skipper Liam Carroll, the product from Great Britain understands the need to strike the right balance between winning and developing talent.

”Trying to find a happy balance and sometimes it’s not too happy. Will come out like a bat out of hell bow trying to win and also on the player development front and they can go hand-in-hand. It’s up for us to build the relationship so everybody understands what we’re doing,” Carroll says.

With top talent including 2022 second round pick Roman Anthony on the roster, the Sox stand to have enough firepower to make some early noise.



”Salem is a great place to play. I’m super excited to, like you said, get a full taste of it. I got to know the whole team, I know a lot of guys over spring training, met a lot of people, so spring training was super helpful. So coming into here now, just knowing all the guys - the managers - the people that are working with us -- was huge, just because it makes it that much easier,” Anthony says.

The Red Sox and Shorebirds face each other again Friday night.