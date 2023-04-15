62º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Lord Botetourt sends four athletes to the next level

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Lord Botetourt Cavaliers, High School

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt sent four athletes to the next level on Friday.

  • Cadyn Bowles will head to Guilford College for soccer
  • Jackson Crawford will head to Emory and Henry for basketball
  • Tyler Meade will head to King University for tennis
  • Jacob Sims will head to Ferrum College for soccer

“When you start looking at these 4 young men, and the two we signed last month, then before that we had a couple more, the pipeline is going to continue next year,” Athletic Director Tim Fulton said. “It’s going to continue the tradition of athletic and academic excellence at Lord Botetourt. Being a newcomer, I’m very proud of being part of helping that continue.”

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter