Lord Botetourt sends four athletes to the next level

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt sent four athletes to the next level on Friday.

Cadyn Bowles will head to Guilford College for soccer

Jackson Crawford will head to Emory and Henry for basketball

Tyler Meade will head to King University for tennis

Jacob Sims will head to Ferrum College for soccer

“When you start looking at these 4 young men, and the two we signed last month, then before that we had a couple more, the pipeline is going to continue next year,” Athletic Director Tim Fulton said. “It’s going to continue the tradition of athletic and academic excellence at Lord Botetourt. Being a newcomer, I’m very proud of being part of helping that continue.”