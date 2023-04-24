Rail Yard Dawgs handle business on the road, advance to President’s Cup Finals

PEORIA, Ill. – The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are heading back to the SPHL President’s Cup Finals after defeating Peoria 5-3 in a decisive game three.

Roanoke was led by Nick DeVito and Gehrett Sargis who scored two goals each while goaltender Austyn Roudebush made 37 saves on the night.

The President’s Cup Finals will be a best-of-five series, with Roanoke set to host Game Three and also Game Four, if necessary. Game Three will take place on Monday, May 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST, and Game Four, if necessary, will be on Tuesday, May 2 at the same time at Berglund Center. Games One, Two, and Five (if necessary) will be played on the road.

Roanoke’s opponent will be the Birmingham Bulls. The two teams faced each other four times in the regular season, each team winning 2 games each.

The first period started with a bang for the Dawgs, as Nenadal tipped in a long-range shot by C.J. Valerian to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead just 15 seconds into the action. At 12:39, the Dawgs doubled up, as Sargis tucked home a rebound chance from a Nenadal shot to make it 2-0. Exactly three minutes later, Sargis tucked the puck off of the back of Peoria goalie Jack Berry’s pad to put the Dawgs up by three, and forcing Berry to the bench in favor of Eric Levine. Roanoke ended the period on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, but took the three-goal cushion into the first intermission.

Roanoke killed off the 5-on-3 penalty to start the second period, then had to kill off another Peoria power play near the halfway mark of the action. Finally, on Peoria’s 29th shot of the evening, the Rivermen found their opening goal as Austin Wisely finished off a rebound from a 2-on-1 chance created by J.M. Piotrowski at 14:11. The momentum was short-lived for the hosts, as DeVito slapped home an amazing centering pass by Brendan Pepe just 24 seconds later to put Roanoke back in front 4-1. A five-minute major for boarding against Roanoke’s John Stampohar at 16:42 put the Dawgs back on the kill, and Nenadal joined him with 0.1 seconds left in the period on a tripping minor. The Dawgs would once again start the final frame on a 5-on-3 penalty kill after being outshot 20-3 in the second period by the Rivermen.

The third period saw the Rivermen finally capitalize on a power play, as Alec Baer made it a 4-2 game just 20 seconds after the action resumed. Roanoke kept holding on for dear life, but its advantage was trimmed to just one when Nick Neville’s blue-line shot at 15:37 went in for Peoria to make it a 4-3 game. The Dawgs kept digging in the final minutes, and DeVito made an empty-netter from his own zone with 26 seconds remaining to put Roanoke back into the President’s Cup Finals for the second consecutive season, avenging its 2022 Finals loss to the Rivermen by winning the series two games-to-one.

Peoria’s Jack Berry saved 9-of-12 shots in the game before he was relieved for Eric Levine, who stopped 7-of-8 shots faced. The Dawgs went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Rivermen were 1-for-5 on their power play chances.