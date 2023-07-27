82º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Key dates for Virginia prep football season

Get ready for kickoff!

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Sports, Football, High School, 1st and 10
Stock image. Pixabay (Pexels)

NFL training camps have opened up, and media days for college football conferences around the country have taken place in the past couple of weeks.

But what about high school football?

As is the case with the NFL and college, another season is about to ramp up around Virginia.

Here are some key dates and information to know as the prep football season is set to kick off:

  • First practice date — July 27
  • First regular season game — Aug. 25
  • First day of playoffs — Nov. 10
  • State semifinals — Dec. 2
  • State finals — Dec. 9

Defending champions

  • Class 1 — Riverheads (Staunton)
  • Class 2 — Graham (Bluefield)
  • Class 3 — Phoebus (Hampton)
  • Class 4 — Dinwiddie
  • Class 5 — Highland Springs
  • Class 6 — Freedom (Woodbridge)

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email