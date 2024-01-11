Former France basketball player forced to abandon Paris 2024 role following controversial Gaza post

FILE - France's Emilie Gomis looks to pass as she is flanked by Britain's Stef Collins, right, and Natalie Stafford during a women's basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 3, 2012, in London. The former France basketball player serving as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to step down because of a controversy linked to a social media post related to the situation in Gaza. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

PARIS – A former France basketball player serving as an ambassador for the Paris 2024 Olympics has been forced to quit her role because of a controversy linked to a social media post related to the situation in Gaza.

Following an urgent meeting of the Paris 2024’s board and general assembly, Emilie Gomis submitted her resignation, Paris Olympics organizers said.

Days after the attacks perpetrated by Hamas in Israel on October 7, Gomis briefly published a message on her Instagram account showing maps of France from 1947, 1967 and 2023. The tricolor flag covering French territory was gradually replaced by the Israeli flag, with this question: “What would you do in this situation?”

Paris organizers said in a statement late Wednesday that Gomis was given the opportunity to clarify her position during the meeting.

“The members of the Board of Directors and the General Meeting were able to note that Emilie Gomis condemned the October 7 attacks in Israel, as well as all forms of anti-Semitism and discrimination, which are contrary to her values,” the said. “Emilie Gomis also shared her regrets concerning her publication and apologized.”

Paris organizers however said that Gomis, who won a silver medal for France at the 2012 Olympics, was no longer in a position to continue her mission because her social media post “contravened her duty of neutrality."

