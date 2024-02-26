World Team Table Championships Finals 2024: China sweeps the competition to stage set for Paris

China once again dominated the competition at the 2024 ITTF World Team Table Championship Finals, taking the titles in both the men’s and women’s competition in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday and Sunday. With its latest wins, China has captured a historic 23rd World Team Table Championships Finals title. Twelve teams punched their ticket to Paris after they advanced to the quarterfinals at the World Team Championship Finals.

Recommended Videos

Women's Table Tennis Event: Qualified teams for Paris Games

The Chinese women’s team finished on top Saturday after defeating Japan with a 3-2 victory. Sun Yingsha toppled Japan’s Miwa Harimoto in the final opening match, 11-5, 11-8, 11-4. Chen Meng joined Sun in the winner’s circle after she defeated Japan’s Hina Hayata 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12.

Five nations, including Hong Kong, South Korea and Romania, joined China in securing their spots at the 2024 Paris Games. The final four teams to compete at the summer games will be announced when the ITTF publishes its March world team rankings. See below for the current qualifier list for the women's table tennis team event.

Australia Oceania continental qualifying event Brazil Americas continental qualifying event China Asia continental qualifying event Chinese Taipei 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships quarterfinalist Egypt Africa continental qualifying event France Host country automatically qualifies Germany Europe continental qualifying event Hong Kong 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships quarterfinalist Japan 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships quarterfinalist Romania 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships quarterfinalist South Korea 2024 World Team Table Tennis Championships quarterfinalist United States Americas continental qualifying event Four NCOs To be announced at publication of world team rankings in March

Men's Table Tennis Event: Qualified teams for Paris Games

The Chinese men’s team swept France 3-0 in the final championship match on Sunday. China’s Fan Zhendong fought back after dropping the first game to Frenchman Alexis Lebrun and took the match in five games, 9-11, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7. Tokyo gold medalist Ma Long clinched the win for the Chinese men’s team after he bested France’s Simon Gauzy in four consecutive games.

After his win, Ma announced that the 2024 World Team Table Championships Finals would be his last. It is unknown if Ma will compete at the 2024 Paris Games.

"I think this can be considered the last event of my world championships journey," Ma said. "It’s a perfect end to conclude this journey with this victory. Every world championships is memorable to me, but this one is especially unforgettable."

Six nations, including Germany, Portugal and Japan, joined China in securing their spots at the 2024 Paris Games. The final three teams to compete at the summer games will be announced when the ITTF publishes its March world team rankings. See below for the current qualifier list for the men's table tennis team event.