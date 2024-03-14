Shohei Ohtani unveils his new wife in a photo on social media

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, walks through the dugout during the team's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariner, March 13, 2024, in Phoenix. Beginning with its ninth international opener, Major League Baseball is traveling all over the world in 2024. Ohtani and the Dodgers play Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Shohei Ohtani is sharing the identity of his new wife with a photo of the couple on his social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star is next to Mamiko Tanaka in a photo showing him with teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto standing in front of an airplane. The photo was posted on Ohtani’s Instagram account. The Dodgers posted a photo of the newlyweds on the team’s X account next to one of Mookie Betts and his wife.

The couple also appear in a video of the team and their families boarding a plane for South Korea on Thursday.

In a surprise, Ohtani announced in late February that he had recently married “a normal Japanese woman” whom he had known for a few years. But the two-way player gave no details about her identity or their wedding.

Tanaka, 27, played for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League from 2019-23.

Ohtani, 29, is expected to make his Dodgers debut Wednesday as designated hitter in the opener against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. He won't pitch this season after elbow surgery last fall.

