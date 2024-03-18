‘American Classic’: New soccer kits unveiled for U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s teams

U.S. Soccer unveiled new 2024 home and away kits that the Olympic men's and women's teams will wear at the 2024 Paris Games.

The U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s soccer teams will have a fresh look when they take to the pitch at the Paris Games this summer.

On Monday, U.S. Soccer unveiled its new 2024 home and away kits that all of its 27 national teams will wear.

The home kit consists of a white top with red and white stripes on the edge of the sleeve and a collar that is half blue and half red with white stripes. The away uniform is primarily blue, with the lower parts of the jersey fading into white and then red. The home and away jerseys feature a star on the inside of the collar with the message “One nation. One Team.” surrounding the star.

“The 2024 uniforms are designed to convey unity,” U.S. Soccer said in a press release. “The American Classic home kit reimagines a timeless classic design with bold details built for game-changing moments, while the American Icon away kit takes the colors of the stars and stripes to the future with a distorted design that stands out with style.”

The U.S. senior men’s team will be the first to wear the new home uniforms in its upcoming Nations League semifinal on March 21. The women’s team will debut its new kits in the SheBelieves Cup on April 9, while the Olympic men’s team – who will be competing at the games for the first time in 16 years – will wear them in its upcoming friendly match on March 22.

Fans can get their hands on the new kits beginning March 21 through the U.S. Soccer or Nike websites.