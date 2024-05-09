Newberry Moore and Liebenberg round out U.S. Olympic sailing roster

Sarah Newberry Moore and David Liebenberg clinched the last spots on the U.S. sailing team for Paris at the 2024 Narca 17 World Championships.

The U.S. sailing roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics is complete with Sarah Newberry Moore and David Liebenberg winning the Narca 17 selection in La Grande Motte, France at the Narca 17 World Championships on May 9, 2024.

Moore and Liebenberg qualified a boat for the U.S. at the 2023 Pan American Games, but the spot was to be decided between them or Carson Crain and Lindsay Gimple in La Grande Motte. The pair officially punched tickets to their first Olympic Games by placing in the top 25 and advancing to the finals.

Recommended Videos

Paris will be the second consecutive Olympics where the Americans qualified for nine of the 10 sailing events, with 13 total sailors to compete at the Games.

The Olympic sailing competition will take place in Marseille from July 28 through Aug. 8.

U.S. Olympic Sailing Roster