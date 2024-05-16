All the records Simone Biles can break at the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles smiles after receiving her bronze medal for balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics.

With a record-setting 37 world and Olympic medals in tow, Simone Biles is often referred to as the ‘GOAT,’ which stands for ‘Greatest Of All Time.’ Yet, she can still make even more history at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here’s a look at the records that could be broken by Biles this summer in Paris.

Gymnastics records

Simone Biles can become the fourth American woman to make three Olympic gymnastics teams

If Biles makes the Paris Olympic team, she will join Muriel Davis Grossfeld (1956, 1960 and 1964), Linda Metheny (1964, 1968 and 1972) and Dominique Dawes (1992, 1996 and 2000) as the only American women to make three Olympic teams.*

*2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas (2012, 2016) can also add her name to this list if she makes the Paris Olympic team.

Simone Biles can become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast

With one medal of any color in Paris, Simone Biles has an opportunity to surpass Shannon Miller to become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast in history. Seven medals is the current record, which Biles shares with Miller.

Simone Biles can become the record holder for the most Olympic gold medals for an American gymnast

Anton Heida, who won five gold medals at the 1904 Olympics, currently holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals for an American gymnast. Simone Biles can break the record with two gold medals in Paris.

Simone Biles can jump to No. 2 on the all-time Olympic medal list in women’s gymnastics

Simone Biles currently sits at No. 9 on the list of Olympic medal leaders in women’s gymnastics, but could jump as high as second in Paris. Mathematically, she cannot catch the Soviet great Larisa Latynina, who won 18 medals across three Games (1956, 1960, 1964), but with five medals of any color in Paris, Biles can bring her Olympic medal haul to 12. Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia currently sits second with 11 medals.

Simone Biles can become just the third woman to win the all-around gold twice

If Simone Biles wins the all-around gold medal in Paris, she will also become only the third woman to win the title two times, joining Larisa Latynina (1956 and 1960) and Caslavska (1964 and 1968)

Simone Biles can become the oldest women’s all-around Olympic gold medalist in 72 years

If Simone Biles wins the all-around gold medal in Paris, at age 27, she will become the oldest women's all-around Olympic gold medalist since the Soviet Union's Maria Gorokhovskaya, who won the gold medal in 1952 at age 30. This would also make Biles the second oldest women’s Olympic all-around champion in history.

Simone Biles can become the oldest American to win an Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics in 76 years

With a medal of any color in Paris, Simone Biles can become the oldest American woman to win a medal in gymnastics at the Olympics since 1948, where three members of the U.S. women’s bronze medal-winning team were aged 27 to 29.

Simone Biles can become the oldest American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics

With a single gold in Paris, Simone Biles will become the oldest American woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. Aly Raisman is currently the oldest, with two gold medals in 2016 at age 22.

Simone Biles can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in 60 years in gymnastics

With a single gold medal in Paris, Simone Biles can become the oldest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics since the Soviet Union’s Polina Astakhova won two gold medals in 1964 at age 27.

Olympic records (all sports)

Simone Biles can grab a share of the all-time women’s Olympic gold medal record

With five Olympic gold medals in Paris, Simone Biles can tie Larisa Latynina for the all-time gold medal record. Between three Olympics, Latynina won nine gold medals, which is the most for a woman in any sport.*

Simone Biles can become the record holder for the most Olympic gold medals for an American woman in any sport

With five Olympic gold medals in Paris, Simone Biles can break the record for the most gold medals won by an American woman in any sport - currently held by swimmer Jenny Thompson, who has eight.*

*American swimmer Katie Ledecky can also break these records in Paris. Ledecky has 10 medals, seven of which are gold.