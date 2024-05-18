Gabby Douglas withdraws from the Core Hydration Classic

Following the first rotation at the 2024 Core Hydration Classic, 2012 Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas scratched from the remainder of the competition according to USA Gymnastics.

Douglas, who was hoping to obtain her all-around qualification score (51.000) for the upcoming Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships in just a few weeks (May 30 - June 2), started the competition on uneven bars, but only posted a 10.100 after falling twice and not doing her intended difficulty.

Douglas has qualified to the U.S. Championships on vault, uneven bars and balance beam based on her performance at the American Classic last month, but is not eligible to petition to compete in the all-around.

Heading into the second rotation, 2022 U.S. national champion Konnor McClain, who posted a 14.200 on balance beam in the first rotation, sustained an injury while warming up on the floor exercise. McClain was taken out off the competition floor in a wheelchair and scratched the remainder of the competition. Her status is currently unknown.