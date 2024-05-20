Grant Holloway: Meet the athlete

Grant Holloway has cemented himself as one of the great men's hurdlers of the 21st century. Learn all about him here.

How tall is Grant Holloway?

Grant Holloway is 6-foot-2.

How old is Grant Holloway?

Grant Holloway is 26 years old. He was born on November 19, 1997.

Where did Grant Holloway go to college?

Grant Holloway attended the University of Florida, where he became one of the greatest NCAA track and field champions of all time. At Florida, Holloway won eight NCAA titles and powered the Gators to three team NCAA titles.

What do Grant Holloway’s parents do?

Grant Holloway’s parents are Stan and Latasha Holloway. Stan was one of Grant’s early coaches in the Track 757 club.

Where did Grant Holloway grow up?

Grant Holloway grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he was born.

Where did Grant Holloway go to high school?

Grant Holloway attended Grassfield High School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

What are some fun facts about Grant Holloway?

Grant Holloway was a standout high school football player, dominating as a wide receiver. He even received a scholarship offer from SEC powerhouse Georgia before electing to compete at Florida in track and field.

Grant Holloway’s nickname is “The Flamingo.” The nickname was given to him by Jamaican competitor Omar McLeod in 2019.

Grant Holloway founded the Grant Holloway Athletics Foundation, through which he helps local families in financial need with various expenditures, such as Christmas gifts