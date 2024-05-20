Grant Holloway: Road to Paris

Grant Holloway (USA) in the men's 110m hurdles semi-final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium.

Grant Holloway is considered a gold medal favorite in the men's 110m hurdles at the Paris Games. Catch up on his road to the Olympics here.

Will Grant Holloway be on the 2024 Olympic track and field team?

Recommended Videos

Grant Holloway is a heavy favorite to land a spot, but he still must finish in the top three for his event (110m hurdles) at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in June.

What events has Grant Holloway won in 2024?

In 2024, Grant Holloway already has won the U.S. and world indoor titles in the 60m hurdles, setting a new world record of 7.27 seconds in the process.

Where does Grant Holloway train?

Grant Holloway trains in Gainesville, Florida under his coach, Mike Holloway, who also coached him at the University of Florida.

How did Grant Holloway do at the 2024 World Indoor Championships?

At 2024 World Indoors in Glasgow, Scotland, Holloway won his second world indoor title in the 60m hurdles, blazing to a new world record time of 7.27 seconds.

SEE MORE: Grant Holloway remains uniquely authentic as Paris Olympics approach