2024 French Open Preview: Who will be crowned on clay?

The 2024 French Open provides top players a final tune-up on clay before the Paris Games. Find out which players are vying for Grand Slam glory in the capital of France.

The French Open main draw tournament kicks off Sunday, the last Grand Slam before the Olympic qualifying list is announced. The tournament will serve as a final tune-up on clay for the top players, and those on the cusp for qualifying will battle for ranking points to push them into the qualifier’s circle.

A player must be ranked among the top 56 players in the world to qualify for a direct singles Olympic berth. The rankings as of June 10, 2024 — the Monday immediately following Roland Garros — will be used to determine eligible singles and doubles players for direct acceptance into the Olympic tennis event.

Recommended Videos

Set to make its debut at Roland-Garros this year is a retractable roof on the Court Suzanne Lenglen. The Suzanne Lenglen retractable roof will be the tournament’s second retractable roof, as the Phillippe-Chartier court has had a retractable roof since 2020. Both retractable roofs will also be used at the Olympics this summer.

Men's draw

Leading the men’s draw is 2023 defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Serbian, seeded No. 1, comes to Roland-Garros without having won a major title in 2024. Djokovic’s last Grand Slam appearance in January at the Australian Open saw the world No. 1 make it to the semifinals before he was dismissed by Italy’s Jannik Sinner in four sets. Sinner is set to be Djokovic’s toughest competitor at Roland-Garros, as the 22-year-old is seeded No. 2.

Joining Novak Djokovic in the top half of the men’s draw is 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games defending champion Alexander Zverev of Germany. Zverev’s first round match against Rafael Nadal is highly anticipated. Nadal, known as “The King of Clay” for his 14 historic Roland-Garros titles, enters the tournament unseeded.

Rounding out the top of the men’s draw is Nadal’s compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, currently seeded No. 3, and 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 5.

SEE MORE: Zverev follows up Djokovic upset with gold medal

Women's draw

2023 French Open champion Iga Swiatek enters the tournament with the No. 1 seed and several notable wins already in the 2024 season. The Polish player defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari for the title at Indian Wells in March, and most recently hoisted the winner’s trophy at the Madrid Open in May.

At Madrid, Swiatek faced determined opponent Aryna Sabalenka in a three-set final. Sabalenka, seeded No. 2 at Roland-Garros, took home her second Grand Slam title in January at the Australian Open.

The top American across both the men’s and women’s fields, Coco Gauff is seeded No. 3. Gauff, the US Open defending champion, will be looking to improve upon her best French Open performance. In 2022, the American made it to the final before falling to Swiatek, 6-1, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023 as an unseeded player, enters the French Open seeded No. 5.

Team USA

The United States can have a maximum of four singles entries and two doubles teams per gender, and a maximum of six men and six women total for Olympic qualification.

The U.S. women currently have seven players ranked in the top 56:

Coco Gauff (No. 3)

Jessica Pegula (No. 5)

Danielle Collins (No. 12)

Madison Keys (No. 16)

Emma Navarro (No. 24)

Sloane Stephens (No. 35)

Sofia Kenin (No. 55)

The U.S. men also currently have seven players ranked in the top 56: