Gabby Douglas ends Paris 2024 bid, eyes LA 2028

Gabby Douglas looks on prior to the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at XL Center on May 18, 2024 in Hartford, Connecticut.

The comeback journey is over for Gabby Douglas, at least for now.

The 2012 Olympic all-around champion returned to competition this spring after nearly an eight-year hiatus from the sport, but just days before the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships were set to begin, she withdrew from the competition, reportedly citing an ankle injury.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Douglas reportedly said. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

Douglas competed a little over a week ago at the Core Hydration Classic, just her second meet since the 2016 Rio Olympics, but withdrew from the remainder of the competition after falling twice on uneven bars in the first rotation.

Since Douglas had not met the required all-around score to compete on all four events from her performance at the American Classic in April, she was only qualified to compete on three events at the U.S. Championships - vault, uneven bars and balance beam.

The U.S. Championships would have been her final opportunity to earn an invite to the upcoming U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June.

Douglas reportedly intimated that her plan is to train for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I've proved to myself and to the sport that my skills remain at an elite level. My plan is to continue to train for the L.A. 2028 Olympics. It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics."