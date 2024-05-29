U.S. men's Olympic team announces 25-player roster for June camp ahead of Paris

The U.S. men’s national team is starting to shape up its Olympic team two months before the start of the 2024 Paris Games.

On Wednesday, the team announced its 25-player Olympic roster for its June camp, where the U.S. will play Japan on June 11 in Kansas City amid final preparations.

For the first time in the team’s tune-up to the Olympics, head coach Marko Mitrovic called up an overage player in defender Walker Zimmerman. The 31-year-old Nashville SC star played every game for the senior U.S. men's team at the 2022 World Cup, including three starts. Zimmerman will bring experience and leadership to the Olympic team, which is required to bring players under the age of 23 with an allowance for three overage players.

With Mitrovic calling up 25 players, he will need to trim his team down to 18 when he makes his final Olympic roster. He and senior USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter previously said they are in constant communication with each other to determine which other overage players will be best for both parties to take to the Olympics. This means at least nine players under age 23 who were called up to the June camp may be cut ahead of the Games.

The U.S. will play France for its opening match at the Olympics, as both teams were drawn into Group A, along with Guinea and New Zealand. The first contest for the U.S., however, will most likely determine if the squad can compete with some of the best teams in the tournament.

It’s no surprise that’s why Mitrovic called up players who play in some of the biggest leagues in Europe, such as Kevin Paredes (Vfl Wolfsburg), Gaga Slonina (K.A.S. Eupen), Gianluca Busio (Venezia FC), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia FC) and Paxten Aaronson (Vitesse). Berhalter previously talked about some of these players being part of the senior team to compete at the 2024 Copa America, but he decided they were best suited to join the Olympic team.

The full Olympic roster for the June camp is listed below:

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; St. Charles, Missouri)

Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC; Addison, Illinois)

Defenders:

Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; Oldsmar, Florida)

Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, California)

Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo; Fort Worth, Texas)

John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, New Jersey)

Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City FC; Plano, Texas)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Georgia)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; Lawrence, Georgia)

Midfielders:

Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; Littleton, Colorado)

Gianluca Busio (Venezia FC; Greensboro, North Carolina)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Key Biscayne, Florida)

Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Queens, New York)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida)

Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split; Stillwater, Oklahoma)

Tanner Tessmann (Venezia FC; Birmingham, Alabama)

Forwards:

Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt; Medford, New Jersey)

Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; Appleton, Wisconsin)

Taylor Booth (Utrecht; Eden, Utah)

Cade Cowell (CD Guadalajara; Ceres, California)

Damion Downs (Koln; Schwebenried, Germany)

Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig; Keller, Texas)

Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC; Omaha, Nebraska)

Kevin Paredes (Vfl Wolfsburg; South Riding, Virginia)

Griffin Yow (KVS Westerlo; Clifton, Virginia)

The U.S. men’s team will be competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. The team’s first match against France will be played on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony.

