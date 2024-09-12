Pac-12 targeting Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. for rebuild, AP sources say

Oregon State quarterback Gevani McCoy reacts after winning against San Diego State at the end of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Raul Romero Jr.)

The Pac-12 is ready to begin its rebuild, targeting Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State of the Mountain West, with those schools applying for membership as soon this week, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference's plans and discussions with possible new members were not being made public.

The Pac-12 is currently a two-school conference, with Oregon State and Washington State the only remaining members after the conference was picked apart last year by other power conferences.

NCAA rules allow for a conference to operate with only two schools for two years.

Leaders at Oregon State and Washington State have insisted since the conference collapsed last year their priority was to rebuild.

Those efforts are poised to start about a week after Oregon State and Washington State failed to renew for 2025 a football scheduling agreement they have in place with the Mountain West this season.

Any new Pac-12 members would join in 2026, and the conference would have to pay close to $30 million for each school to the Mountain West in exit fees and penalties.

