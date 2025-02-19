Skip to main content
Chargers will play their 2025 season opener in São Paulo against opponent to be named later

Associated Press

FILE - Fans pack the stands of the Neo Quimica arena during a Brazilian soccer league match between Corinthians and Flamengo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. The Los Angeles Chargers will play their 2025 season opener in at the arena against an opponent to be announced this spring. (AP Photo/Andre Penner, File)
FILE - Fans are seen outside Neo Quimica Arena before am NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers,, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
FILE - A Los Angeles Chargers logo before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Chargers will play their 2025 season opener in Brazil against an opponent to be announced this spring, making the franchise the first to play on five continents, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Chargers will be the home team for the Sept. 5 game at Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo. The venue hosted a Week 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers last season in the first game in South America.

“It’s an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage,” said A.G. Spanos, the Chargers' president of business operations. “It’s also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America."

Since 1976, the Chargers have played regular-season or preseason games in Mexico City, London, Tokyo, Berlin and Sydney.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

