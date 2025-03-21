1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Narrows' Tucker Bryan

NARROWS, Va. – Our 1st and 10 Trophy Tour is winding down but it’s never complete without a stop at the home of the Green Wave.

It was week 7 when Tucker Bryan put Narrows on his back and stepped up in a big way. When their quarterback went down, Bryan stepped in passing for 162 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 73 rushing yards with one more score and one interception on defense. Their season ended in the region semifinals but Bryan was excited how he performed in his junior year.

“We just treated it like any other week,” said Bryan. “Just prepared for the game like it was any other game we’re playing. Didn’t do anything special. I’ll say it was definitely a good season for me because last year I didn’t really get to play offense and it definitely felt really good to be able to play offense this year.”

“We knew that receiver was a spot that he was going to play this year but we also knew that he brought a special talent to quarterback and he did a phenomenal job that game and did great all year at receiver and on defense,” said Narrows head coach Kelly Lowe. “So, you know, he’s a little undersized but you can’t make up for his heart.”

Bryan is staying busy, currently on the baseball diamond for the Green Wave.