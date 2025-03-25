George Wythe’s Reed Kirtner, Tony Dunford earn VHSL Class 1 top honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia High School League announced Monday that George Wythe’s Reed Kirtner has been named the Class 1 Player of the Year, while his head coach, Tony Dunford, earned Coach of the Year honors.

Kirtner averaged 20.2 points per game this season and delivered a dominant performance in the state championship, scoring 30 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the Maroons’ title win over Franklin.

This marks Dunford’s second Coach of the Year award in three seasons, as he led George Wythe to its second state championship in program history. Since taking over the program in 2019-20, Dunford’s teams are 103-40 overall and 71-16 the past three seasons.