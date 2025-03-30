Bell wins pole award at Martinsville; Wood Bros. return for special weekend

RIDGEWAY, Va. – Race weekend rolled on at Martinsville Speedway Saturday with the Cup Series cars taking the track for practice and qualifying. When it comes to short tracks, qualifying is important not only for starting position but also pit stall selection.

Great weather for drivers to lay down their fastest lap times. The Toyotas were among the fastest in practice, Bubba Wallace was the fastest. That fast pace was about the same for Christopher Bell. The driver of the No. 20 car earned his 14th career cup series pole--first ever at Martinsville Speedway. His fastest lap was just over 96 miles per hour in 19.718 seconds.

“After practice I was really struggling with the handling of my car,” Bell said. “So, I didn’t feel like..I just I didn’t know how the day was going to go but after qualifying first I think it really helps our chances for tomorrow. I’ve always said that if you have a great car and and you are great on any given day it doesn’t matter where you qualify but it’s the days where you’re not great and you’re just kind of another guy out there it does really matter where you qualify.”

It’s also a special weekend for Wood Bros. Racing. The iconic team is celebrating 75 years in the sport. Many of their memories line the walls of the tunnel the track historic track. Their longevity not lost on the current driver of the No. 21 Ford Mustang, Josh Berry. He’s thankful to not only be behind the wheel but to have already notched a win this season.

“Obviously for the majority of the field, right, aside from a handful of guys that you wanted to call the favorites for the championship, whatever their goal is is to make the playoffs,” said Berry. “So to accomplish that, hopefully, barring anything crazy, you know, is a big deal already. So that’s a big positive for us. So I think now it’s just about working together and getting better, staying competitive over the course of this summer. Yeah, and then just kind of see what happens when we make it to the playoffs.