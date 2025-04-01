1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Floyd County’s Joe March

FLOYD, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour takes us to the home where the buffalo roam, that is Floyd County, to honor a standout senior.

It was during week 12 in a region quarterfinals playoff game when Joe March marched to the beat of his own drum. The senior toted the rock 20 times for 117 yards and a touchdown to help Floyd County earn the win over Appomattox County. It was the programs first playoff win since 2017.

March proved to play a big leadership role in the Buffaloes success in 2024 as they transitioned to a new head coach in Tim Cromer.

“It was just weird three years with a coach that we do the same thing every year and then having a new one senior year,” March said. “So, it was definitely a change, but for a new coach we did as good as we could for a football season. I just hope they can all get better. I hope they can bring home a state championship. That’s what I hope.

While March enjoyed his time as a student-athlete at Floyd County, he’s looking forward to graduation and entering the workforce.